CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.50

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

