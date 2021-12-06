Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.