Csenge Advisory Group Buys 909 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

