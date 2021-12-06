Csenge Advisory Group Has $601,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

