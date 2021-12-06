Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,494 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.