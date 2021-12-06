Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

