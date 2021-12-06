Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 79.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 12.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $247.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.