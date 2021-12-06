Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,000 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.23% of VirnetX worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

