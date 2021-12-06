CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.70

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 52641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

Get CSX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.