Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $377.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $132.06 or 0.00270858 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,466,630 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

