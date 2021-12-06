DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

