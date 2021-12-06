DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

