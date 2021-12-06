DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Position Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of DCP Midstream worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

