DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $139,912.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,603,599 coins and its circulating supply is 55,977,249 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

