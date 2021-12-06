Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $231.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

