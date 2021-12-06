Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.37 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

