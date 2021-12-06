Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,064 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.