Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Definitive Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of DH stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

