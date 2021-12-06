Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 404 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 404 ($5.36) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BP.B stock remained flat at $GBX 189.50 ($2.51) during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The company has a market capitalization of £37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 181 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.65).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

