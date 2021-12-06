DEXTools Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $316,150.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,040,484 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.