Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $16.35 million and $1.05 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.97 or 0.08561094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.66 or 0.99946028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00077255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 44,230,432 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

