Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. 510,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,588,388. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

