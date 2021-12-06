Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,225 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $81.23. 16,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

