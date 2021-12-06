Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 727,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

