DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Position Raised by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,557,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,751 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

