DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0007 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 26% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $3,461.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.00400481 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,491,232 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,200,742 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

