DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $307.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

