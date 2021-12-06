DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,966,010 shares.The stock last traded at $144.06 and had previously closed at $135.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -250.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,143,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

