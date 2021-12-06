DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.