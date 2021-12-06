Domo’s (DOMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

DOMO stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

