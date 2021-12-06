Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.
WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 294,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
