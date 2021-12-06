Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 294,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

