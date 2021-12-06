Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 61,322 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $71,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,745,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

