Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,905 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of The Blackstone Group worth $151,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 29,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

