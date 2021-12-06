Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $37.77 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Nordstrom worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.24 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

