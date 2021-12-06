Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

