Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,367 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $114,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.