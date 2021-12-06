Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 22,578 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $99,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

