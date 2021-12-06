Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 31,987 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,987 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.16% of Air Lease worth $52,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.