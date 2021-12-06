Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Duluth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,187. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

