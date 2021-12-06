Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.95 ($53.35).

ETR DUE opened at €36.86 ($41.89) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.60.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

