Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $19.73 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

