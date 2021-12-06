Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

