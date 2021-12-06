Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

NYSE EW opened at $108.48 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.