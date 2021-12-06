Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $99,840.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.27 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

