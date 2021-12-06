Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of NMI worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMIH stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.