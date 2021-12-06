Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $634,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $89.76 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

