Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.