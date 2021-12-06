Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

