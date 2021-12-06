Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

