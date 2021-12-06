Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.

EMA opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

